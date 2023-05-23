Weak CMs v Strong CMs: Why BJP Will Have to Rework Regional Political Strategies

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
(Photo: The Quint)
The election results in Karnataka are further evidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing ground in the states and that there is something fundamentally wrong with its electoral strategy for assembly elections.
With a Prime Minister as popular as Narendra Modi at the helm, a vast organization across the states, and a machinery to win elections, how could the BJP's state-centric political strategy be flawed?
The answer lies within the state's leadership. Multiple election studies have revealed that when it comes to state elections, people vote on state-related issues and not on larger political issues.
In contrast, there were no credible state leaders within the BJP to lead the party from the front. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other central leaders, led the entire BJP campaign.
In the realm of regional politics, the fortunes of the incumbent political party are inextricably linked to the leadership of the chief minister. This is due to the fact that the CM assumes the mantle of both the state unit of the political party and the government, thereby becoming the public face of the administration.
In places where it chose strong chief ministers, such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and even Manipur, the BJP has performed well. The ascent of Yogi Adityanath as a prominent figure and head of state in Uttar Pradesh has been nothing short of remarkable. Sarbananda Sonawal, the former Chief Minister of Assam and a prominent figure in the saffron party held a position of great influence in the state.
The political landscape in Assam has been abuzz with the decision of the BJP to appoint Himanta Biswa Sarma as the successor to Sonowal. Despite his past affiliations with the Congress Party, Sarma's reputation as a formidable regional leader remains undisputed. Sarma's meteoric rise within the BJP ranks has made him a prominent figure in the northeast and a sought-after campaigner for the party nationwide.
It is imperative for the BJP to acknowledge that the presence of feeble chief ministers such as Basvaraj Bommai jeopardizes effective governance, thereby fueling anti-incumbency sentiments. As recent events have shown, the strength of a chief minister can make all the difference in navigating the treacherous waters of anti-incumbency. Take, for example, the case of Yogi Adityanath, who deftly managed the public's anger over COVID mismanagement and emerged relatively unscathed. On the other hand, weaker CMs can find themselves at the mercy of the Prime Minister, relying on their support to weather the storm of public discontent.
The BJP would do well to recognize that the erratic swapping of Chief Ministers in order to appease the whims of the central leadership is a flawed approach at this juncture. In the aftermath of Karnataka's recent loss, it is imperative for the BJP to reflect on their decision to replace Yeddyurappa with Bommai as the state's Chief Minister.
A thorough review of this move is necessary to understand its impact on the party's performance and to determine the best course of action moving forward. As per pre-poll surveys, it has been observed that Bommai's popularity has taken a hit. It cannot be denied that the BJP possessed the ability to conduct an internal survey to gauge the correctness of their decision to remove Yeddyurappa. Any assertion to the contrary would be weak.
The recent Karnataka election serves as a prime illustration of how voters tend to disapprove of sudden shifts in leadership. When it comes to the BJP's stance on Tripura or Uttarakhand, it's important to acknowledge the significant political and demographic differences between these states.
Rather, it seems that the ultimate authority lies solely in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The recent events surrounding Congress serve as a cautionary tale for the saffron party, highlighting the deplorable nature of such a political structure. The strategic appointment of less formidable chief ministers may indeed bolster the authority of the central leadership, yet it can prove disadvantageous for the state units.
It is imperative for the BJP to acknowledge that their polarization tactics may not be universally applicable. In today's globalized world, it is becoming increasingly important to have a nuanced understanding of the unique cultural, demographic, and historical factors that shape different regions. Such knowledge can prove invaluable in navigating the complexities of international relations, business, and diplomacy.
The political landscape in Karnataka has been marked by a series of events that have been closely tied to the BJP's efforts to promote Hindutva. From the contentious Hijab row to the Tipu Sultan controversy, the Kerala Story anecdote, and the PFI ban, the BJP has left no stone unturned in its pursuit of this agenda. While the strategy proved successful in certain regions, such as coastal Karnataka, where the party secured 13 out of 19 seats, it did not yield the same results in other areas.
The uniqueness of Hindutva in Dravidian culture is noteworthy. This is evident in the unsuccessful attempt by the BJP to enforce its Hindutva ideology in Karnataka. Once again, the significance of regional leadership is underscored, as it is only through their guidance that the BJP can comprehend the nuances of cultural differences across various states. The Hindutva approach of the BJP failed to yield the desired results, as it did not cater to the diverse needs of the populace. Instead, it inadvertently bolstered the Congress' support among the Muslim community.
A crucial election tactic implemented by the BJP involves advocating for a double-engine government. When the same political party holds power at both the state and federal levels, it can lead to more effective development initiatives. As the state elections loom, the BJP must shift its focus from the tried and tested double-engine pitch and instead explore state-specific strategies to emerge victorious.
The state of Karnataka serves as a prime illustration of the dire consequences that can arise when a government is plagued by ineptitude, corruption, and a general lack of direction. In such a scenario, even the most well-intentioned efforts to salvage the situation, such as the much-touted "double engine pitch," may ultimately prove futile. It is an undeniable fact that the welfare schemes implemented by the central government play a pivotal role in the overall development of the nation.
The BJP's disregard for the development of a state-specific narrative can be attributed to weaker chief ministers, a lack of state leadership, and an overpowering central leadership. However, it is imperative that this approach be revised to better address the needs of individual states. The Congress party's triumph in Karnataka can be attributed, in no small part, to their focused state-centric messaging and a slew of welfare-oriented pledges, including freebies.
(The author is an independent journalist based in Kolkata and former policy research fellow at Delhi Assembly Research Center. He tweets @sayantan_gh. Views expressed are personal. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
