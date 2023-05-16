Karnataka: 4 Charts Show Bharat Jodo Yatra Helped Congress, Didn't Hurt BJP Much

The Congress party on Saturday, 13 May registered a thumping victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections by winning 135 out of 224 seats in the state.

While the performance was largely credited to the party's efficient and localised campaign fronted by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was widely discussed.

One of longest legs of the Bharat Jodo Yatra — a journey of over 4,000 km spanning 150 days — was in Karnataka where Gandhi covered 511 km in 21 days.