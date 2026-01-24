VB-GRAM G: India's Rural Employment Guarantee Needs More Than Tech Promises

Upon completion of the social audit in all Gram Panchayats, a public hearing is organised where discrepancies such as misappropriation, process violations, and financial irregularities are highlighted. Redressal measures would include warnings, penalties, or suspension of the concerned officers.

Finally, the social audit concludes with entering the data online. This social audit played a crucial role in the effective operation of the MGNREGA. As such, the social audit process under MGNREGA faced several challenges, namely, withholding of funds and lack of trained personnel, which have led to poor monitoring of MGNREGA schemes in many states.

Until social audit rules are notified under the law, the pre-existing social audit process will continue.

VB-GRAM G purportedly strengthens social audit by requiring a range of measures to ensure transparency and accountability. This includes biometric authentication of workers, use of mobile app and dashboard-based monitoring systems providing real-time visibility of demand, works, workforce deployment, payments, progress of work, and weekly public disclosure systems, including digital and physical disclosure of key metrics, muster rolls, payments, sanctions, inspections and grievances.