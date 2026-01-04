Congress To Launch Protest Against VB-GRAM-G Act, Seeks MGNREGA Restoration

The Congress party has announced a nationwide protest campaign against the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM-G) Act, set to begin on 10 January 2026 and continue until 25 February 2026.

The party is demanding the withdrawal of the new Act and the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as a rights-based law. The campaign will include district-level press conferences, fasts, panchayat-level meetings, and state-level rallies.