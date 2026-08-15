Justice Varma Should Not Be Allowed to Resign His Way Out of Accountability

In withdrawing from the proceedings, Varma wrote a long letter accusing the IC of depriving him of the principles of natural justice. His objections fall broadly into three categories—witnesses whose testimony was favourable were dropped by the IC, procedural unfairness in not giving him enough time to respond and evidence that would have exonerated him was not furnished.

The IC puts paid to the story Varma tried to spin in his letter. Varma’s resignation and “withdrawal” came just before he was called upon to produce his witnesses and substantiate his theory of what happened on the night of 14th and 15th of March, 2025.

This would have been a challenge for Varma since, as the IC report notes, his story of what happened that night has been shifting on every possible occasion. It started with denial of knowledge or existence of cash and moved on, eventually to questioning the way in which the evidence was presented or stored.