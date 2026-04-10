Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns From Allahabad HC Amid Cash-At-Home Probe

Justice Yashwant Varma resigned from his position as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on 10 April.

His resignation followed ongoing parliamentary and judicial inquiries into allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his official residence in Delhi in March 2025.

The resignation was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu and communicated to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, effectively ending the impeachment proceedings initiated in the Lok Sabha.