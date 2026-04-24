Justice Swarana's Dramatic Refusal to Recuse Herself Comes at Institutional Cost

The broader institutional damage is even more significant. When a high-profile litigant raises substantial concerns about judicial impartiality, and the judge responds with a manifesto-length personal defence, public confidence in the judiciary suffers.

Reasonable observers, and not just Kejriwal or his supporters, will read Justice Sharma's judgment and wonder: why did the judge feel the need to write so extensively in her own defence? Why the dramatic language about robes and oaths and trials by fire? These are not the hallmarks of a judge who approached the recusal question with the cold neutrality that the law requires.

The law on recusal has long recognised that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. This principle operates not for the benefit of judges but for the benefit of litigants and the public who must trust in the impartiality of the judicial process. When a judge's children receive professional benefits from the government appearing as a party before that judge, with allocation controlled by the government's senior law officer arguing the case—a reasonable apprehension of bias arises. This is not a question of actual bias; it is a question of institutional perception.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that recusal is not about the judge's ego but about the litigant's confidence in the system. When a judge says "I will not recuse" in a 115-page personal defence, the confidence of litigants, not just Kejriwal, but every litigant who appears before that judge in the future—inevitably suffers.

The institution of the judiciary is larger than any individual judge, and protecting that institution sometimes requires the humility to step aside. In this case, that humility was conspicuously absent—and the institution is poorer for it. Now, the main matter of discharge will be heard by the Delhi High Court, before the same bench, let witness what will happen and whether the discharge order will be upheld or set-aside.

(Areeb Uddin Ahmed is an advocate practising at the Allahabad High Court. He writes on various legal developments. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)