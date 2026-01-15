Justice Yashwant Varma Tells Parliamentary Committee No Cash Found at Residence

Justice Varma further argued that the outhouse, where the alleged cash was found, is adjacent to CRPF barracks and separated from his family’s living quarters by a boundary wall. He pointed out that the area was accessible to many and under constant CCTV surveillance, but no footage was provided to support the allegations.

He stated, “There is zero evidence to show either the presence or the quantum of cash or currency at the site. No official document recorded the recovery of any money, nor did the reports made available to me disclose, even by approximation, the amount of currency allegedly found.”