After BJP's Election Debacle in UP and the Hathras Stampede, is Yogi in Trouble?

Several losing BJP candidates have complained to the bosses that politicians and officials said to be close to the chief minister did little to ensure the party’s success even though he campaigned widely for the party, paying lip service to the Prime Minister.

In turn, Yogi Adityanath is bitter that he was left out of strategic planning for the national elections in Uttar Pradesh. Despite winning a second successive term in the 2022 state assembly polls, he played no part at all in electoral planning sessions or candidate selection for 2024. He, along with all other chief ministers, was kept out of the BJP Parliamentary Board and also had no place in the election committee.

The CM is believed to have pointed this out to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a closed-door meeting in Gorakhpur not long after the shocking results from Uttar Pradesh. Despite being left out, he communicated to Delhi a long list of three dozen party candidates with slim winning chances wrongly selected, but he was pointedly ignored.