Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead; What Happened at Satsang? Who is 'Bhole Baba'?

At least 116 people have reportedly died and several others have been injured in a stampede that took place on Tuesday, 2 July at a religious function in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The tragedy took place at a Satsang at Fulrai-Mughalgarhi village close to the border between Hathras and Etah districts.

Briefing the media about what happened, Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said, "There was a function by a Baba (religious leader). When the event was finishing, we are being told that people began rushing out due to suffocation and this caused the stampede".

"Till now 116 people deaths have been confirmed, out of which 27 dead bodies are in the Etah mortuary and rest are in Hathras", IG Shalabh Mathur told the media on Tuesday evening.

Mathur added that First Information Reports (FIR) were being registered against the organisers.

Most of the devotees present were women, according to Kulshreshtha.

The 'Baba' has been identified as Sakar Vishwa Hari 'Bhole Baba'.