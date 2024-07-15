Notes from Hathras: How Three Generations of Women Got Killed in the Stampede

advertisement
Four people from the village of Sokhna in the Hathras Gate Kotwali area have died in the stampede, three of whom are from the same family.
Among the deceased are 70-year-old Jayawanti Devi, 42-year-old Rajkumari, and 9-year-old Bhumi - a grandmother, mother, and granddaughter. The three had gone to attend a satsang conducted by Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, where the stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 121 people.
Vinod Kumar, sitting at his doorstep, becomes emotional repeatedly, recalling his mother, wife, and daughter. Vinod says, "Our entire world is gone. Without a household, what is left? We have three other children; who will look after them?"
Now, only Vinod and his three sons remain in the family. There are no women left in the house.
In India, most women are identified as someone's wife, someone's mother, or by the place they grew up in. They are often referred to by names like "the daughter-in-law from Kolkata" or "the sister-in-law from Patna." When three women from one household, spanning three generations, pass away, it raises a poignant question: how will these three women who died in the Hathras stampede be remembered?
And an even bigger question is, how will their memories be preserved?
In India, stampedes and mismanagement at religious gatherings and spiritual events are becoming increasingly dangerous for women. An interesting observation in these tragedies is the difference in reactions to deaths based on gender. When a man dies, people often say he was the sole breadwinner, the support of the family— wondering what will happen now. However, the way sorrow is expressed over a woman's death is noticeably different.
Jayawanti Devi's other son, Pratap is sad that their mother didn't listen to him once. If she had listened and not gone to the spiritual gathering, perhaps she would have been with them today.
Vinod and his deceased wife Rajkumari's 9-year-old daughter Bhumi dreamed of becoming a police officer to take care of her family. She was eager to study so that she could lift her family out of poverty.
Like every tragedy, after this incident, there is discussion about government negligence and blind faith in self-proclaimed spiritual leaders.
However, there should also be discussion on why there is a higher number of women in these gatherings.
In the Hathras stampede, most of those who died were women from economically weaker section. Perhaps they trusted that these babas could easily solve life's difficulties.
But have the difficulties really been solved? The answer is right in front of you.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)