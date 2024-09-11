US Presidential Debate: As Trump Rambled On, Harris Subtly Emasculated Him

Pushing forward more fake news, he said, "You could do abortions in the seventh month, the eighth month, the ninth month, and probably after birth." Abortions after birth are illegal across the US, regardless of which party is ruling a state.

No debate including Trump can be complete without personal attacks, “She's a Marxist. Everybody knows she's a Marxist. Her father is a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well.” Harris merely smiled. Indeed, how does one respond to these statements?

As David Firestone wrote after the debate, “The debate was an unqualified success for Harris not just because she was able to define herself and her plans but also because she was able to push a few buttons and let Trump show off his truest self.”