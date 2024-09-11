'They Eat Dogs': Trump, Harris Debate Starts Positively, But Descends Into Chaos

advertisement
It was the first time in eight years that two presidential candidates shook hands on the debate stage – starting the event in an atmosphere of positivity.
However, that was not to last as both former president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris accused each other of "lying" within the first 30 minutes of the debate.
During a tense face-off regarding immigration, Trump made an allegedly bizarre claim that Haitian immigrants in Ohio eat dogs and other domesticated animals.
"They're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," the former president said.
Harris, on the other hand, slammed Trump's claims on immigration, saying:
Trump also assured supporters that he would carry out "mass deportations" of illegal immigrants if he is elected to office once again.
As the debate began, the two leaders squared off regarding questions on the economy and how they will manage crucial issues facing the country, like high inflation, unemployment rates, etc.
"Donald Trump has no plan for you," Harris said, adding that he would provide tax cuts to "billionaires and big corporations".
She also reflected on her time growing up in a middle-class household – and said that she had plans to support small businesses and low to middle-income families if she wins the November election.
In his rebuttal, Trump stated that the economy was in doldrums because of the policies of the Joe Biden administration.
Trump also took a dig at Biden's immigration policy, stating that illegal immigrants were taking away the jobs of "hardworking Americans".
"We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums. They are taking jobs that are occupied right now by African Americans and Hispanics and also unions," he added.
Meanwhile, Trump attacked the Biden government saying that crime rates had increased manifold during the latter's tenure.
Harris, however, stated that it was "rich" coming from a person charged in dozens of cases.
Trump also defended his conduct and role in the Capitol Hill riots on 6 January 2021. While he did acknowledge that his supporters marched towards the Capitol, he reiterated that he had asked them to do so "peacefully and patriotically".
He also alleged that the Democrats' rhetoric against him was responsible for the assassination attempt on him during a rally in Pennsylvania in July.
"I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me. They talk about democracy. ‘I’m a threat to democracy.’ They’re the threat to democracy,” Trump stated.
Meanwhile, Harris took a dig at Trump over the question of abortion, saying that the former president would sign the national abortion ban if elected to office once again.
"In over 20 years, there are 'Trump abortion bans'. They don't make exception even in rape and incest. If Trump becomes president, he will sign the national abortion ban," the vice-president said, adding that his policies were "insulting to the women of America".
Trump, in his rebuttal, accused Harris of lying. "She is lying. I'm not signing the ban. There is no reason to sign the ban," he said.
The vice-president, however, kept up the attack – saying that Trump was responsible for the overturning of the historic Roe v Wade judgment.