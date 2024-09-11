'They Eat Dogs': Trump, Harris Debate Starts Positively, But Descends Into Chaos

It was the first time in eight years that two presidential candidates shook hands on the debate stage – starting the event in an atmosphere of positivity.

However, that was not to last as both former president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris accused each other of "lying" within the first 30 minutes of the debate.

During a tense face-off regarding immigration, Trump made an allegedly bizarre claim that Haitian immigrants in Ohio eat dogs and other domesticated animals.

"They're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," the former president said.

Harris, on the other hand, slammed Trump's claims on immigration, saying: