Immigrants Won’t Escape Impact of US States Gerrymandering on Racial Lines

Louisiana is in the news now because of a recent Supreme Court ruling ( Louisiana v. Callais ) that restricts a major provision of the Voting Rights Act, thereby allowing American states to speed up gerrymandering which will adversely affect not only Blacks but other people of colour as well.

In 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, Congress also passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, which has always held greater significance for immigrants. Indeed, the latter act changed America. The Voting Rights Act, on the other hand, was seen as relevant to Blacks in the South, where they’d suffered horrendously in the Jim Crow era of racial segregation. But all minorities in the South may bear the brunt of this new Supreme Court ruling.

First, it’s important to point out how the lives of Black Americans and other people of colour are inextricably linked. This is particularly true in the South, where any laws affecting Blacks are bound to affect other minorities.