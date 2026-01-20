Exclusive: In First Year of Trump 2.0, Rate of Indians Arrested by ICE Tripled

It has exactly been a year since Donald Trump took office on 20 January 2025, and began his second term as the President of the United States.

Over this past year, he has led an immigration enforcement crackdown of gargantuan proportions, one in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have made more than 220,000 arrests of foreign nationals across the country. About 63 percent of the arrests since Trump took office have been of individuals with no criminal convictions.