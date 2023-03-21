US Banking Crisis: Why Lehman, Silicon Valley Must Boost India’s Preparedness

Meanwhile, in Europe, Credit Suisse is on the verge of a humiliating rescue by UBS and the Swiss government after a fall that experts link to overindulgence in the declining fortunes of investment banking. Credit Suisse was only a short distance away from the big bets on the bond market by SVB that went awry or Lehman's gambles with sub-prime securities and complicated financial derivatives that led to financial disaster in 2008 on Wall Street.

Is it time for India to say we are a safe haven? That depends on who you are talking to, but this much is clear: though Indian banks have made some really big mistakes that have hurt the economy, there are saving graces in both the benign effect of the much-hated bureaucratic or parliamentary control and the fear of scrutiny that public sector bankers live with. Financial infection is common in India, but contagion is not.

The much-hated nationalisation of banks in 1969 and 1978 did lead to public sector banks presiding loan melas, loan waivers, and a mountain of bad loans aka Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) that have bled their balance sheets, and corporate frauds of the kind that hit Indian Bank. But overall, the system has held steady, thanks in no measure to a hue and cry in public, talk of moral hazards in unreturned loans, and the iron grip of the Reserve Bank of India and North Block babus who like to breathe down the necks of lenders.

This is not to say that banks have not gone bust. Since 1991, when India began an economic reform programme to boost private banks and reduce the emphasis on the public sector, we have seen the fall of the small-sized Bank of Karad during the 1992 "Harshad Mehta scam" days, Global Trust Bank that had a shady romance with diamond traders, and more recently, the PMC Bank and Yes Bank.