Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Explore India in 'Unplugged in Mumbai'
Douglas and Catherine explore different places across Mumbai in Shailendra Singh's new documentary.
Hollywood's royal couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones explore the Indian culture in Shalendra Singh's new documentary called Unplugged in Mumbai. It's the first film, where Douglas and Catherine have made an appearence together on screen.
In the documentary, the couple explore the different parts of Mumbai — they visit slums, Dhobhi Ghat, the Hindu temples, and also exchange garlands as most Indians do in traditional Hindu weddings.
Talking about his experience in India, Douglas shared that he and Catherine have always felt a "deep connection" to the country. He revealed that several years ago he came to India to scout for a movie. He added that he was thinking about doing a sequel to Romancing The Stone (1984).
While Catherine shared that she has been a big Bollywood fan. She added, "We feel like we have been adopted by India. We’ve just had the best time there. It’s such an immense and diverse country, and we’ve only seen a tiny bit of it."
The maker of the documentary film, Shailendra also shared an unseen picture of the royal couple on his Twitter. In the photo, Douglas and Jones can be seen in beautiful traditional Indian attires, as they pose for it.
Shailendra, who has helmed films like Kache Din and SERGIE, wrote on his official Twitter account, "We thought we'd give them best flavor of Indian culture with getting the golden couple married the Indian way See more soon in "Unplugged In Mumbai" releasing on my YouTube channel."
Unfiltered in Mumbai gives us a peek behind the unfiltered lives of Douglas and Catherine as they explore Mumbai. The documentary film was released on Shailendra Singh's youtube channel on 15 July.
