A Rigged System: Rana Kapoor Wasn’t Alone in the Yes Bank Crisis

“Rana Kapoor has come across as an over-ambitious man from day one and he somehow had a knack of managing the media and the government,” said author Furquan Moharkan speaking about the founder and former CEO of Yes Bank, which saw one of its worst financial crisis in 2020.

The crisis that Yes Bank went through in 2020 brought to the fore the flaws of the banking system in India, the shortcomings of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and most importantly, the lack of preparedness of the system to tackle with such crisis.

Moharkan’s latest book – 'The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds’ – builds on the life of Rana Kapoor and the fall of Yes Bank.