Is Toll-free UPI Possible? How RBI Can Pick Up the Financial Highway Tab

Imagine three highways. In the first, anyone can move freely without paying anything because it is funded by the government through taxpayer money. In the second, motorists pay a toll to pass through to recover the cost of building the highway. The third is one that passes from one country to the other, like the road that passes at the Atari-Wagah border, where immigration and customs officials stop passengers at designated check-posts.

Knowing these differences helps as one navigates the controversy over the new parliament bill, on its way to becoming law, that enables the government to levy charges to recover the costs for UPI payments. You can picture the UPI infrastructure like a set of financial highways linked by a clover-leaf interchange (or flyovers) enabled with checkpoints that enable safe, legal, certified transactions.

Officially, UPI is short for Unified Payments Interface. Unofficially, I call it the Ubiquitous Pride of India. With everybody from your local street vendor to high-life financiers using the fintech infrastructure to pay each other through a mobile-linked interface, this is the new substitute for cash that has eased up things for nearly everybody—those who count cash, those who look for small change and those who keep records.

RuPay, UPI's close sibling with a common parent in the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), issues debit, credit and pre-paid cards that work smoothly with your mobile. The UPI-RuPay partnership is a powerful one.