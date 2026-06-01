India-US Trade Deal in Focus as Key Delegation Arrives in Delhi for Urgent Talks

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A United States Trade Representative (USTR) team led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch arrived in Delhi on 1 June to begin four days of negotiations with Indian officials.
The talks are aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement between the two countries. The discussions come amid significant changes in US tariff policy and ongoing economic pressures resulting from global events.
According to The Indian Express, the urgency surrounding these negotiations is driven by the impending implementation of a new US tariffs architecture under Section 301, set to take effect on 24 July.
The previous reciprocal tariffs, introduced by former US President Donald Trump, were deemed illegal by the US Supreme Court in February, prompting the need for a revised framework.
Trade tensions between India and the US have eased somewhat after the US reduced reciprocal tariffs from 50 percent in August 2025 to 18 percent in February 2026.
However, recent coverage indicated that the negotiations remain challenging due to what Indian officials describe as unconventional US demands, particularly those affecting India’s sovereign decisions on oil purchases and sensitive agricultural imports.
In the lead-up to the talks, Indian officials have stated that the current 10 percent across-the-board tariff is preferable to accepting certain US conditions.
The US launched two Section 301 investigations into India in April, focusing on “structural excess capacity” and “forced labour.” Indian representatives responded that surpluses are a natural outcome of global trade and highlighted India’s ratification of international conventions prohibiting forced labour as negotiations progressed.
Midway through the discussions, US officials, including USTR Jamieson Greer, expressed optimism about reaching a final agreement soon. Greer stated,
“We have a framework agreement with the Indians. I have a team going there next week. I expect to meet my counterpart soon as well. I’d really like to be in a position to finalise our agreement based on the joint framework agreement we agreed to.”
This sentiment was echoed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who said that only “1 per cent” of the deal remained to be concluded.
Negotiations are also influenced by broader economic factors. Analysis showed that India’s trade environment is affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to currency depreciation and energy price shocks.
The urgency to finalise the US deal is partly driven by the need to restore investor confidence and stabilise the domestic economy.
India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows reached a record $94.53 billion in 2025-26, but net FDI was only $7.65 billion, reflecting capital outflows and currency pressures.
The rupee has weakened significantly, breaching the Rs 95 per dollar mark, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies as recent data confirmed.
At the end of May, India sent a delegation to Washington DC to address the final points of the trade deal.
The current round of talks in Delhi is expected to address remaining issues, including tariffs on industrial goods, agricultural products, and digital trade.
The outcome of these negotiations is anticipated to have a significant impact on bilateral trade and economic relations as the process continues.
“Next week we will welcome a US delegation here to continue those talks,” US Ambassador Sergio Gor stated, highlighting the ongoing commitment to reaching a comprehensive agreement.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.