UP Madarsa Act: How SC Corrected Allahabad HC's Overreach

The court added that even though Madarsas impart religious education, they are still fundamentally educational institutions, and the inclusion of religious instruction does not strip them of this identity. The legislative competence of the state in regulating such institutions is upheld, ensuring that minority institutions comply with educational standards while still respecting their religious character.

The court held that when granting aid or recognition to minority institutions, the state may impose regulations. However, these regulations must meet three conditions: they must be reasonable, they should help the institution serve as an effective vehicle for education, and they must aim at maintaining high educational standards and efficient administration.

Referring to its earlier decisions, (State of Kerala v Very Rev Mother Provincial) the court reiterated that the right of minorities to administer educational institutions includes the right to manage the affairs of the institution in accordance with the ideas and interests of the community in general and the institution in particular.