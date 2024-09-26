RN Ravi is Wrong. Secularism Has Always Been Intrinsic to Our Constitution

India’s constitutional commitment to secularism emerged out of the freedom struggle. In 1908, Gandhiji wrote in Hind Swaraj:

India cannot cease to be one nation, because people belonging to different religions live in it... In no part of the world are one nationality and one religion synonymous terms; nor has it ever been so in India.

The Constituent Assembly rejected the idea of invoking "in the name of God" in the Constitution. However, even while accepting "in the name of God" in the official oath, the framers took extra care to provide an alternate option to take an oath on his or her conscience. Such was the spirit of the Constitution.

The major tirade against secularism is that it is anti-religion. This canard on secularism is intended to make it unpopular in a deeply religious society. But, as Dr S Radhakrishnan, whose authority on religion is impeccable, rightly wrote:

Secularism is embedded in our constitutional values. When India is said to be a secular State, it does not mean that we exalt irreligion. Indian State will not identify itself with or be controlled by any particular religion.

Thus, secularism does not advocate for an irreligious society but mandates only an irreligious State. Still, in practice, the state in India has redefined secularism as equal respect for all religions. But certainly, a secular state is an antithesis to a theocratic one. The present ruling dispensation is ideologically wedded to the latter.

Justice Chinnappa Reddy has observed:

Indian constitutional secularism is not supportive of religion at all but has adopted what may be termed as a permissive attitude towards religion out of respect for individual conscience and dignity.

Even while recognising the right to profess and practise religion, etc, the Constitution has excluded practices repugnant to public order, morality and health and abhorrent to human rights and dignity, as embodied in the other fundamental rights guaranteed.

The ecclesiastical jurisprudence reveals that the fundamental right to religion is confined to essential religious practices and is subjected to the primacy of public interest. The test of reasonableness is subject to judicial review. Freedom of religion is the rule and any power of the state to restrict such freedoms is an exception. An exception cannot prevail over the rule.

Any tinkering with the secular character of the Constitution of India will undermine national unity and integrity, peace, and tranquillity by alienating a large section of citizens, given the diversity and plurality of the Indian society. World history is replete with examples of how even the majority community suffers when such alienation disrupts the social order.

