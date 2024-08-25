Uniform Civil Code or 'Secular Civil Code'? What Would Work for India?

A civil code covers ‘civil’ matters in contrast to ‘criminal’ matters. The matters concerning the personal, property, and business relations of any person with the rest of the family and the world are broadly civil matters.

Personal matters, in this regard, include a wide range of issues such as marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, faith, caste, and the like. Acquisition of property and its holding, use, and dispensing is also a big part of civil matters.

Humans earn their bread by working as labourers or establishing businesses. Matters relating to employment, establishing and carrying on businesses, entering into contractual relationships, and financing of businesses via equity, debt or other modes of capital, also constitute a very important part of the civil code.

These wide-ranging civil matters were first defined and dealt with in numerous religion-based personal laws developed around the world. Later, as the state separated from religion, states enacted laws that defined many aspects of the civil relationships between citizens in personal, property, and business matters. The universe of civil matters is very wide.