'UCC Empowers Vigilantes': Young Couples Fear Loving and Living in Uttarakhand

(*Some names have been changed to protect identity.)

It was 14 February 2023 — the valentine's day.

A bright yellow sun rose over the trees in a park in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, and inside the park, on a bench in one corner, sat Aftab* and Pooja*.

The couple had met to celebrate their first valentine's day since 21-year-old Aftab expressed his love to a 19-year-old Pooja when they met each other in college in September 2022.

"It was early in the day and the park was relatively empty. We were talking when I realised that somebody was watching us from a distance. A few minutes later, men with saffron shawl came and started questioning us. They took photos of our Aadhaar cards and asked for the contacts of our family members. We quickly realised that they were Bajrang Dal goons," Aftab recalled.

After a brief pause, he continued, "We had heard stories of such vigilantes harassing couples on valentine's day. That day we faced it (harassment) first hand. Now, with this new law, they have been given the power to harass couples all year round."