4 July Will Be Pivotal for UK, Victory Won’t Be Easy for Both Labour & Tory

But was he aware of something that most are struggling to put their finger on? Did he take this risk at a time when Tories are so far behind Labour, because he believes the outlook would never be better than this summer to face voters?

As an observer noted, this is a PM who likes spreadsheets and data. On the morning of the election announcement, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that inflation had hit the all-important two percent target.

This could be taken to voters pointing to stable energy and food pricing showcasing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal success. But, while unemployment is currently low, it is expected to rise by the year end.

Significantly, the PM said the first flight to Rwanda will only go in July, which clearly, will be after the elections. Sunak knows he faces legal impediments to his Rwanda scheme. Starmer, on the contrary, has promised to end the Rwanda scheme if he comes to power.