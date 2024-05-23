Rishi Sunak Calls UK National Election For 4 July: What Happens Next?

Sunak’s speech rested on the argument that only he and the Conservative party can lead Britain through the “most challenging” time since the end of the second world war.

This is a dangerous argument, as Labour will point to the fact that many of the underlying problems, such as the state of public services and the economic turmoil caused by Liz Truss’s mini budget, have been created under (and even by) the Conservative government.

Sunak set the date as soon as it was confirmed that inflation is easing, which is a much-needed piece of good news for his government. He may also have planned to surprise Labour, having learned that the opposition was allowing staff to take holidays over the summer, thinking there would not be an election until after the summer recess.

Meanwhile, Sunak’s speech was at times almost entirely drowned out by a protester playing very loud music at the gates of Downing Street. This was D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better – a song which British people associate with Tony Blair’s campaign in 1997, when Labour won by a landslide.