Trump-Xi Meet Proves that India Must Fend for Itself

There are times when leaders of the major powers have to act as global statesmen, but neither Trump nor Xi Jinping were willing or perhaps even capable of that stature.

This was especially ironic in the case of the Chinese leader because he spoke eloquently of the world being at an inflexion point seen only once in a hundred years. He also mentioned the need for US-China cooperation to address global issues—and no issue is as pressing as the opening of the Strait of Hormuz—but refused to translate words into a joint programme of concrete actions.

No US-China joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the visit. That practice has perhaps been given up by the Chinese. Its absence makes it difficult to authoritatively know what the leaders actually agreed to. For instance, Trump claimed that Xi agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open, and that Iran should not have any nuclear weapons.