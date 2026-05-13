Trump‑Xi Meet Will Be No 'Nixon Moment'. That They're Talking Is Enough for Now

The most substantial achievements of the summit, however, are likely to be in the least glamorous area: remedying the trade deficit.

Trump’s tariffs aim to make the United States’ global trade partners pay a higher price for entry to the American market, and China’s persistent and massive trade surplus has been a prime target for the US president.

While there are many American products that China would like to buy, most of them are not products that the US government is willing to let them have, including high-tech equipment that could be used for military purposes.

Instead, the key products are likely to be agricultural, including US soybeans and beef. Look out for concessions from China that would benefit farmers in key Republican states, such as Iowa.

The current tariff dispute between the US and China has frozen into a standoff: The US has agreed to allow China’s goods into its immense market at manageable tariff rates, and China has—mostly—agreed to allow critical minerals and rare earths to flow to US manufacturers.

That truce lasts until October, but the summit may see it extended.