Brij Bhushan Verdict Makes it Harder for Women Athletes to Call Out Abuse

The deeper structural problem this case brings to surface is not about this order at all, it is about the framework, or the absence of one, that governs complaints against the leadership of national sports federations. In India, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, was built around the employer-employee relationship inside a defined workplace. A national sports federation is neither a conventional employer to the athletes who compete under it, nor easily slotted into the "unorganised sector" local committee mechanism the Act provides as a fallback.

Athletes training under and answering to a federation president occupy a position of dependence for selection, for funding, for access to competition that mirrors a workplace hierarchy almost exactly, yet the statute to prevent sexual harassment at workplace was never built with that specific power dynamics in mind.

That gap is precisely why this dispute had to be routed entirely through the criminal process which included the FIR that was only registered after the Supreme Court intervened, a chargesheet and multiple hearings over a span of three years rather than any internal or statutory redressal mechanism. Criminal law was never meant to be the only door available to a complainant with nowhere else to go.