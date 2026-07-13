Baruipur Rape Case: After Accused's 'Encounter', Locals Say 'Truth Being Buried'

Amid the sordid saga of deaths, the role of Shantanu, the local BJP functionary, has been repeatedly highlighted by locals who accuse him of trying to shield Prabhas. The BJP, however, has denied these allegations, adding that Shantanu had indeed helped the investigation by identifying the accused as well as assisting in the recovery of the body.

Certain media reports also claim that Shantanu had personally escorted Prabhas to the Baruipur police station as he did not trust the local police outpost. An eyewitness told The Quint that at around 8:30 am, on 5 July, they saw Shantanu drag Prabhas down the street. Media reports corroborate the same, and videos of him with Prabhas have also surfaced.

Locals, speaking anonymously, however, state that when the enraged mob started beating Indrajit following the accused's release from the police outpost, a frightened Shantanu took Prabhas to Baruipur police station to save his own skin.

When The Quint visited Shantanu's home, it found the house vandalised and empty. Local residents said a mob attacked and damaged the property on 5 July. According to locals, Shantanu and his family have been away from the area since that day. Several residents The Quint spoke with questioned why the police had not taken him into custody for questioning.

Repeated attempts by The Quint to contact him were unsuccessful.