Delhi Court Acquits Brij Bhushan Singh In Wrestlers’ Harassment Case

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On 3 August 2026, a Delhi court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, and Vinod Tomar, former assistant secretary, in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers. The verdict was delivered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar at Rouse Avenue Courts after a trial that included in-camera proceedings and examination of multiple witnesses.
According to Live Law, the court’s order followed extensive hearings involving the prosecution, complainants, and the accused. Charges against Singh were framed in May 2024 under sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code, while Tomar faced charges of criminal intimidation. Both were out on bail during the proceedings.
As reported by The Indian Express, the case originated from complaints filed in April 2023, leading to a chargesheet in June 2023. The prosecution examined 32 witnesses, including wrestlers, coaches, and officials. Two of the six complainants later turned hostile, and in one instance, charges were not framed due to insufficient evidence.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the court cited inconsistencies, contradictions, and unexplained delays in the complainants’ testimonies as key reasons for the acquittal. The judgment noted that the post-incident conduct of the complainants undermined the credibility of their allegations.
During the trial, coverage revealed that the allegations against Singh included demands for sexual favours and multiple incidents of alleged molestation between 2016 and 2019. Singh was removed from his post as WFI chief following the public protests by prominent wrestlers in 2023.
“The honourable judge said that Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar are acquitted with honour. From the very first day, I had said that if even a single allegation against me was proved, I would be ready to face the harshest punishment,” Singh stated after the verdict.
In May 2025, analysis showed that a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was closed after the minor complainant and her father retracted their statements, and police found no corroborative evidence.
The trial proceedings, as details emerged, included arguments from both sides regarding the consistency of witness statements and the timeline of reported incidents. The defence highlighted alleged discrepancies and delays, while the prosecution maintained that the victims’ testimonies were corroborated by other witnesses.
Public protests and demands for Singh’s arrest, according to further reporting, led to the formation of an oversight committee by the Sports Ministry and the eventual filing of the FIRs after Supreme Court intervention.
“Today, the court has acquitted us with honour and it is a matter of happiness for me. What I had said on the first day has turned out to be true. I did not know what the other side was thinking, but my first reaction was that the truth would prevail. Today is a moment of happiness,” Singh said following the judgment.
The court’s decision concluded a legal process that spanned over two years, with the acquittal based on the assessment of evidence and witness testimonies presented during the trial.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.