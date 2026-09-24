ECI’s Power to Freeze Party Symbols Comes With an Obligation to Act Quickly

The second example is from the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), whose party symbol (‘two leaves’) has twice been at the centre of disputes following the death of its leader. After the death of MG Ramachandran in 1987, the party split into two factions, one led by his wife Janaki Ramachandran and the other by Jayalalithaa.

Both claimed to represent the AIADMK and sought the party symbol. However, the ECI declined to recognise either faction as the original AIADMK and froze the party symbol for the 1989 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Instead, the Jayalalithaa faction was allotted the ‘rooster’ symbol, while the Janaki faction contested on the ‘two doves’ symbol. Following the election, the two factions reunited and the AIADMK eventually regained its party symbol of ‘two leaves’.

Almost three decades later, history repeated itself following Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. Rival factions, one led by O Panneerselvam and the other by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, claimed to represent the AIADMK and sought the party symbol. The dispute was time-sensitive, as a bye-election was scheduled for 12 April 2017, with 23 March being the last date for filing nominations.

The petition before the ECI was filed on 16 March and, hence, the ECI had barely a week to reach a decision. It concluded that it was practically impossible to examine the material submitted before it (over 20,000 pages) and finally determine the dispute within such a short period. Therefore, the ECI passed an interim order freezing the party symbol and temporarily allotted different names and symbols to the two factions. The dispute was ultimately decided in November 2017, when the ECI recognised the faction led by O Panneerselvam as the real AIADMK.