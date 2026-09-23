Nandigram, Rejinagar Bypolls: TMC Split Opens Up Bengal’s Opposition Space

After the change of power in West Bengal this May, the Opposition space is now facing a new test with multiple parties seeking to establish their foothold. This situation arose after the split of the erstwhile ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with a majority of the MLAs led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee breaking away.

As the matter reached the Election Commission of India (ECI), the election body froze the “two flowers and grass”—a symbol that played a key role in shaping the state's politics for more than three decades. It also barred any group from using the name “All India Trinamool Congress”.

It christened Mamata’s faction as the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) and allotted it the symbol of a “football player”, while naming the other faction the “Democratic Trinamool Congress” (DTC), with an “envelope” as the election symbol.

Speaking to The Quint, TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh questioned the ECI’s parameters for deciding which faction represented the real TMC.