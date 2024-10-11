The New Bangladeshi Leadership Appears to Be Keen on Mending Ties With Pakistan

advertisement
About a month ago, in early September, I found myself in conversation with a Bangladeshi bartender at a Toronto hotel. With an agitated demeanour, he shared some startling claims and his personal thoughts:
Sheikh Hasina, the recently ousted prime minister of Bangladesh, has siphoned off $92 billion of public funds. India, her current refuge, is fully aware of this.
On her orders, 1,500 students were massacred by the police. India must extradite her to face justice for these crimes.
In recent years, 2.7 million Indians have been employed within Bangladesh's government and public sector.
His allegations grew even darker. He suggested that not only were the Bangladesh police responsible for the killing of the students, but others as well. "The investigation reveals that some bullets weren't of Bangladeshi origin. Who else was involved," he hinted ominously.
"Are you suggesting that India had a hand in this," I probed. He merely shrugged, his hands swirling in the air, leaving the question unanswered.
Though his accusations were wild and baseless, they highlighted a troubling truth — the susceptibility of some Bangladeshis to anti-India propaganda. However, one statement he made had a ring of prophecy: Watch closely; in the coming years, Bangladesh and Pakistan will move closer together.
It took only three weeks, not years, for Bangladesh and Pakistan to start warming up to each other.
Yunus, in turn, proposed a youth exchange programme to foster greater understanding between the two nations. The two leaders also discussed the possibility of resuming foreign secretary-level talks and reactivating their joint commission for enhanced bilateral engagement.
Two days after the meeting, on 27 September, Pakistani goods were removed from Bangladesh’s "red list" which mandated 100 percent physical inspections of imports from Pakistan, significantly slowing down trade.
Lifting this restriction, which had been applied solely to Pakistani goods, will ease the import process for items like cotton and yarn - raw materials for Bangladesh’s vital garment industry. By doing so, the new Bangladesh government signalled its willingness to facilitate smoother economic exchanges with Islamabad,
This move was swiftly followed by an uptick in diplomatic engagements between the two nations. Both governments have expressed interest in reviving discussions on trade agreements that had been stalled under Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.
Both countries are also looking at new sectors for collaboration, including joint ventures in construction and information technology. The potential for energy cooperation is also being explored, with discussions around natural gas supplies from Bangladesh to Pakistan gaining traction
Speculation about Bangladesh seeking defence collaboration with Pakistan will surely raise concerns in New Delhi. Dr Shahiduzzaman, a professor of international relations at Dhaka University, has suggested that Bangladesh should consider entering into a nuclear agreement with Pakistan and deploying medium-range Ghauri missiles as a deterrent against India. Several retired military officials in Bangladesh have expressed their support for this proposal. Though highly controversial, the suggestion reflects a significant shift in Bangladesh's foreign policy direction.
The JF-17 Thunder, a fighter jet co-developed by Pakistan and China, is emerging as a more attractive option for the Bangladesh Air Force's modernisation programme compared to India's Tejas. (The JF-17 has already been inducted by the air forces of Myanmar and Nigeria, while Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan are reportedly in discussions to acquire it.)
Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and her subsequent refuge in India mark a pivotal shift in the geopolitical dynamics of South Asia. The aftermath of her removal has paved the way for an unexpected but growing rapprochement between Bangladesh and Pakistan, two nations with a tumultuous shared history.
However, while the renewed ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan offer fresh opportunities, significant hurdles remain. The deep scars of the 1971 war are far from healed, and many within Bangladesh remain deeply suspicious of any close alignment with Pakistan. Additionally, the country’s political landscape remains volatile, with uncertainty over the stability of the new government and potential unrest from pro-Hasina factions.
Whether this budding relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan will lead to lasting peace and prosperity, or contribute to further instability in South Asia, is yet to be determined. What is clear, however, is that this growing partnership will have far-reaching consequences for the region’s future.
(Akhil Bakshi, an author and explorer, is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and Explorers Club USA, and Editor of ‘Indian Mountaineer’. He is also the founder of Bharatiya Yuva Shakti, an organisation that ensures good leadership at the village level. He tweets @AkhilBakshi1. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
Published: undefined