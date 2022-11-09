'Had to Do What's Right': New CJI Chandrachud On Overruling Father's Decision

"Every generation of judges functions in the social context, in the Constitutional context of the time. My father delivered judgments in a host of other cases which he believed in at that point of time. We have delivered several judgements which suit our context today…," India's 50th Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who took over the post on Wednesday, 9 November, said.

In conversation with The Indian Express, CJI Chandrachud was talking about his decision to overrule his father, late Justice Y V Chandrachud's widely criticised decision in the ADM Jabalpur matter (abrogating the right to life, 1976).

"We decide for our society here and now, to the best of our ability. And when I overruled my father’s judgment, it happened to be my father’s judgment. But it was a judgment, after all," he added.