India's 50th CJI DY Chandrachud's Journey Has Many Transformative Milestones

India's 50th CJI DY Chandrachud
A supreme court judge who partially struck down Section 377, supported women's sexual autonomy, ruled in the favor of affirmative action, recognised privacy as a constitutional right and who famously called the 2016 Aadhar card act 'a fraud on the constitution'.
Justice Chandrachud studied maths and economics at St. Stephens College, Delhi University and later went to Harvard University to pursue masters in law.
In 1998, he was appointed as the senior advocate at Bomaby High Court. Before becoming an apex court judge, he has also served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.
Several landmark judgments has been delivered by Justice Chandrachud including the decriminalisation of British-Era law, Section 377.
On 26 September 2022, a Supreme court bench presided by Justice Chandrachud passed a judgment extending benefits of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act to single and unmarried women.
In September 2018, he ruled out against women of menstruating age being refused entry into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple calling it ‘a form of untouchability’.
In September 2018, he was a part of the five-judge constitution bench which struck down Section 497, dealing with Adultery, of the Indian Penal Code.
He overturned his father’s 1985 judgement which upheld the Adultery law stressing the importance of ‘making judgments relevant to the present-day’.
In August 2017, Justice Chandrachud was on the bench that delivered the ‘Puttaswamy judgment’ which held that privacy was a constitutionally protected right he ruled that privacy is intrinsic to life, liberty, freedom and dignity.
