The Hard Evidence Against Labelling Manipur’s Hill Tribes as Illegal Immigrants

Like the Partition of India, the population exchange between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi in the conflict-torn state of Manipur was completed with the help of central government forces.

It will be difficult to think of the Kuki-Zomi people returning and dwelling among the Meitei in Imphal to resume normal life, and it will be the same for the Meitei who have left the hill areas as well.

The 10 MLAs representing the Kuki-Zomi-dominated area, in their press release, demanded the formalisation of the separation between the Kuki-Zomi and Meitei people with separate administration from Manipur.