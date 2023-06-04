Amit Shah’s Manipur Trip Leaves Us With Lingering Hopes, Unanswered Questions

When Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Manipur on the night of 29 May, there were high hopes that his visit would help end the conflict which has been raging for a month. The Home Minister headed straight from the airport in Imphal to have a meeting with the Chief Minister of Manipur and his Cabinet Ministers, in the presence of other central and state officials.

On the next day, Amit Shah met various Meitei Civil Society organisations in Imphal. The Union Home Minister also took time to visit three Kuki-Zo dominated districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal (Moreh town) during his three-day tour.

While the Kuki-Zo demanded separate administration and President’s Rule beside other demands, the Meitei’s core demand, besides others, was believed to be Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and the preservation of the territorial integrity of Manipur. Besides civil societies, many prominent Meitei sportspersons also voiced out for preservation of the territorial integrity of the state.