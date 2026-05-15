The Slow Death of Digital India’s Democratic Promise

Platforms increasingly found themselves compelled to comply with arbitrary directives under the threat of losing legal immunity. Before courts, their position became templatised: we are intermediaries, we have complied with the order, and we are not the speaker.

This posture may be commercially understandable, but it has had serious democratic consequences. Rarely do major platforms in India challenge takedown or disclosure orders with the same Constitutional seriousness that they often display in the European Union or the United States. In those jurisdictions, companies are far more willing to file anti-SLAPP motions or oppose state takedown orders, whereas in India, the tendency has too often been to comply first and litigate rarely, if ever.

The year 2021 proved to be another watershed moment for India. While India had already claimed the title of the world's "internet shutdown capital", few would have imagined that people would face a shutdown around the national capital itself.

Protests around the country assembled large numbers of citizens through social media. The Executive branch decided to overhaul India's intermediary framework by introducing the 2021 IT Rules. The new Rules expanded due diligence obligations and brought the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting into the regulatory architecture for digital news and curated online content. This led to a structural shift in the relationship between the State, platforms, and users.

Under this, a company's existence depends on the continuous satisfaction of state-defined obligations. Companies were incentivised to over-comply, and when platforms over-comply, it's the users' speech that is chilled.