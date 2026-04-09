What India’s IT Rule Amendments Mean for Anyone Who Speaks Online

On 30 March, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 received the President’s assent to become law, despite weeks of unrelenting protests led by the country’s trans community, who it claims to ‘protect.’

On the same day, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, with a 15-day window for public consultation. Fifteen days for changes that, if implemented, could significantly alter how online speech is governed in India.

Framed as “clarificatory and procedural”, the amendments—as the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) pointed out—instead mark a substantial expansion of executive power over digital content.