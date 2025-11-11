Zoho, Censorship, and Privacy Concerns: Apar Gupta on India’s Digital Policies

Speaking about end-to-end encryption, I want to ask you how much do you think the average Indian cares about things like privacy, because when you look at something like DigiYatra, we know so many people who are more than happy to use it for convenience, keeping aside the privacy sort of questions that are in play.

I think a lot of people do use DigiYatra and are open to making a bargain or making that trade against their personal information for usability, for comfort, and that is something which needs to be offered on the basis of a right in which people have a continuing ability to demand that how their data is being used.

It is not as if privacy is an absolute, privacy means that you have a subsisting right in the personal identifiers related to your existence. There are certain fair terms under which businesses can access it, it needs to be linked to that business purpose, should not be exploited, and you should have a continuing level of control over it.

Now the problem with a deployment like DigiYatra was not that it was using facial recognition only, the problem with it was that people did not even know if it was mandatory or voluntary. The kind of sign-ups which were happening in which there were volunteers who were hired by the DigiYatra foundation. Should air travel and DigiYatra be restricted to people who only have smartphones?

There has been a high level of coercion in its deployment which is a documented fact, and this is what plagues all the digital deployments by the Indian government today. It is this level of coercion which is breaking trust, in addition to the kind of exclusion these technologies cause and then their lack of safeguards. There is alsp an impact on people due to increased levels of surveillance, which occur on people in terms of real world harms who are members of minorities.

In fact, the policing in India survey shows that people who are from the lower socio-economic strata of Indian society care about privacy more. People may not understand privacy as the Supreme Court may have articulated it—autonomy, dignity, liberty—but they feel it in their bones in the way they live on a daily basis.