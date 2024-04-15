Sankalp of BJP vs Nyay of Congress: The Difference Between Both Manifestos

The ideological divergence encapsulated in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' and Congress' 'Nyay Patra' for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections mirrors India's vibrant political tapestry.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' epitomises continuity by weaving a narrative of progress built upon the party's previous tenure and spotlighting nationalism, infrastructural advancements, and a robust economic trajectory.

It champions cultural values and advocates for initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code, epitomising a steadfast commitment to a unified national ethos.