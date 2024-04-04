Clipped Video of Vaiko Shared By BJP & Congress To Build Misleading Narratives

Fact-check: Vaiko spoke against both, Congress party and PM Narendra Modi but each sides are sharing the clipped versions to attack the opposition.
Who did what?: Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) shared a 10 second clip where Vaiko says, "Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front at the time."
Union minister Piyush Goyal, also reposted ANI's post and urged the people of Tamil Nadu to give it a listen.
Several media outlets like Hindustan Times, TV9 Bharatvarsh, News Nine and News18 also shared this quote of Vaiko as reported by ANI.
On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shared the later half of the same video where Vaiko is speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He says, "These 10 years were a testing time for Narendra Modi. He is a traitor. He betrayed Tamil Nadu, he betrayed India, he betrayed Sri Lanka...Narendra Modi."
What's the problem with these videos?: The truth is that Vaiko's statements have been clipped and are being spread by party members and media outlets with incomplete context.
We found Tamil news channel Sun News' logo on one of the clipped videos and with a relevant keyword search, we came across Vaiko's full video.
This 37-second clip shows Vaiko’s entire statement where he says, “Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu in every front at the time. After that, these ten years, this was a testing time for Narendra Modi. He is a traitor, he betrayed Tamil Nadu, he betrayed India, he betrayed Sri Lanka, this Narendra Modi,” he stated.
What's the ongoing issue with this island?: On 31 March, PM Modi raised a controversial matter just a few weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha poll in Tamil Nadu.
He blamed the Congress party and its INDIA bloc partner, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and accused them of relinquishing the fishing island of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974.
To conclude, Vaiko spoke against both, the Congress party and PM Modi but people shared clipped versions to attack each other.
With elections around the corner, such misleading videos will be seen in plenty. Stay informed and always verify before sharing anything online.
