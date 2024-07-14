The Civil Rights Act & Its Legacy: Indian Americans Must Never Forget

To gauge its effect, here’s another comparison from the 2010 Yearbook: Individual exceptions and pre-2024 migration allowed 2,076 Indians to immigrate in the 1920s, but that number dropped to 554 in the 1930s.

Admittedly, one major factor fuelling today’s backlash to demographic change – border crossings by undocumented migrants – is not addressed here. True, they can’t vote in US elections. But this migration is an issue that Congress has to tackle in a bipartisan manner. Unfortunately, it has become a political football that cynical lawmakers kick down the road.

The restrictive 1924 immigration legislation lasted four decades. It was the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that really ended it, as noted earlier, because without that there would have been no immigration legislation in 1965. Ellis Island operated from 1892 to 1954, a period during which none of my forebears in India would have been allowed to enter the US, perhaps even as visitors.

Still, curiously, it was Ellis Island (and the grand drama of migration it represented) that had fascinated me for years. The Deep South, where I live and where there had been no Ellis Island-style port of entry, seemed unconnected to my immigrant journey to America. How wrong I was! Although my US entry point, New York, has been an entry point for generations of immigrants, what had made my arrival possible were the hard-won Civil Rights battles in the Deep South, fought largely by terrorised Black Americans leading segregated lives as second-class citizens.

The monuments I should pay attention to are scattered throughout this region, starting with the Martin Luther King Jr site in Atlanta. There are also newer museums and memorials such as the Legacy Sites in Montgomery, Alabama, where visitors will see the soaring National Monument to Freedom. With more than 100,000 names engraved on it, the monument, like the sculpture park it is located in, honours the lives of the 10 million people who were enslaved in America.