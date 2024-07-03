Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Joe Biden Talking About Resignation Falsely Shared as Recent

Old Video of Joe Biden Talking About Resignation Falsely Shared as Recent

This video dates back to 2020 and shows Biden answering a reporter's question about a hypothetical situation.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old statement of Joe Biden talking about resignation is being shared with misleading context.</p></div>
Fact-check: An old statement of Joe Biden talking about resignation is being shared with misleading context.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video of United States President Joe Biden talking resigning from the Presidential position is going viral as a recent clip.

The claim states, "Breaking Video: Biden Says He May Resign The Presidency For Medical Reasons".

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an old video and does not show Biden resigning. It shows him responding to a reporter's query about a hypothetical situation where he discussed his tenure as vice president under former US President Barack Obama.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search using words from Biden's speech and this led us to a transcript of an interview shared by Cable News Network (CNN) on 3 December 2020.

  • Here, Biden clearly states, "I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I will develop some disease and say I have to resign."

  • This statement of Biden has been taken out of context and is being shared a recent remark.

This statement was made in 2020.

(Source: CNN/Screenshot)

The full interview of Biden and Harris from 2020 can be seen here.

Conclusion: An old statement of Biden talking about resignation is being shared with misleading context.

