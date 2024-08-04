Sub-classification of SC, ST: Let's Not Forget the Core Logic of Reservations

Ambedkar gave detailed reasons why the depressed classes are different from Hindus. He argued that they are not part of the same society as they have been treated unequally by Hindus:

Whether the Untouchables are Hindus in the religious sense of the word depends upon whether one adopts as his tests the dogmas or the cults. If the tests of Hinduism are the dogmas of Caste and Untouchability then every Untouchable would repudiate Hinduism and the assertion that he is a Hindu.

Most importantly, Ambedkar clarified that his proposition for a separate electorate was for social change, and not merely for political and economic change. Linking this to the sub-classification debate, it is important to understand that the idea of reservations is to socially uplift the entire SC community via adequate representation.