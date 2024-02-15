By Ruling Electoral Bonds Unconstitutional, the SC Has Given Voters Their Due

The Indian voters, thanks to the Supreme Court, have been given what is owed to them.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (SC) on 15 February 2024 struck down unanimously the Electoral Bonds (EB) scheme, notified on 2 January 2018 by the Government of India.
The apex court's directions are that:
a) The State Bank of India (SBI) shall forthwith stop issuing EBs
b) The SBI shall provide full details of all EBs to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the period between 12 April 2019 and 15 February 2024, with all the names of donors and donees by 6 March 2024
c) The ECI shall publish the entire information by 13 March 2024 on its official website
d) Un-encashed EBs within validity (15 days) shall be refunded to the donor’s bank account
A path-breaking and historic verdict. On 13 March, the opaque EBs will achieve transparency. The entire world will see the details for itself and the verdict undoubtedly will disinfect the electoral process.
Approximately Rs 15,000 crores have so far been garnered by political parties through EBs since 2019. What political parties have done with these funds may well be subject to investigation one day. As the concurring judgment authored by Hon’ble Justice Sanjiv Khanna articulated in paragraph 46 (page 37) [running page 195], inter-alia:
Who knows what proportion of the funds collected through the EBs, turned out to be proceeds of crime?
While quashing the entire scheme, the Supreme Court also struck down all the amendments in law, that were brought about in proviso to Section 29C (1) of the Representation of the People Act 1951, Section 182 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, Section 13A (b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Section 31 (3) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1943, as violative of Article 19 (1) (a) of the Indian Constitution.
For example, the requirement of maintaining books of accounts was knocked out; the disclosure of individual donors was dispensed with; the upper limit of political funding was removed; and the SBI was permitted to issue a demand promissory note payable to a bearer which is the exclusive monopoly of the Reserve Bank of India under the RBI Act, 1934. These amendments were enacted through the Finance Bill, 2017, under Article 110 of the Constitution, brazenly might I add.
The Indian voters, thanks to the Supreme Court, have been given what is owed to them. The right to information under Article 19(1)(a) has reigned supreme and has overshadowed the right to privacy, i.e., the privacy of the voter regarding who to fund for an election (this right comes under Article 21).
The Hon’ble Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in his leading judgment (also on behalf of Hon’ble Justice B R Gavai, Hon’ble Justice J B Pardiwala, and Hon’ble Justice Manoj Misra) expressed concern in the following words:
The Court, therefore, has resolved the ostensible conflict between Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21. The right to information of a voter trumps the right of a donor to not disclose their identity.
The Hon’ble Supreme Court went further to record:
The verdict has provided oxygen to India’s electoral politics. The unlimited contribution with anonymity in the EB scheme was particularly pernicious without any accountability or scrutiny.
But given today's verdict, the majesty of the Supreme Court shines today in all its splendour.
(The author is a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court and a former Additional Solicitor General of India. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)