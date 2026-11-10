The 24-Hour Rule: How SC Drew the Line Between Arrest and Detention

Consequently, the 24-hour period "would commence the moment a person is detained by the arresting authority suspecting him to have committed an offence, when his liberty is effectively curtailed."

The Court was categorical that the Constitution permits only one exclusion. It further observed that "Article 22(2) does not sanction exclusion of the time taken for inquiry or investigation before the arresting authority could affect arrest of the detainee. This is beyond the mandate of clause (2) of Article 22. The only exception the Constitution itself provides is the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the court of the magistrate."

Any "buffer zone" in which liberty is curtailed for investigative purposes without formal arrest is unconstitutional; there can be no suspension or holding in abeyance of fundamental rights. Equally significant is the Court's refusal to accept the High Courts' distinction between investigative "detention" and accusatory "arrest."

It warned: "An artificial distinction between 'arrest' and 'detention' would be highly problematic. If we venture into such semantics, the question will naturally arise as to who will determine what a short investigative period is or when a detention extends beyond the short investigative period."

There is, the Court said, "no such thing called temporary disruption of liberty"—echoing Justice Krishna Iyer's four-decade-old denunciation in Niranjan Singh v Prabhakar Rajaram Kharote (1980) of "equivocatory quibblings and hide-and-seek niceties" as "unfair evasions of the straightforwardness of the law."