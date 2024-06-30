Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Big Tech is an ardent advocate of free speech and human rights, only that it does not apply to their workplace, wherever that may be. Pro-Palestinian supporters may wish to take note. Big Tech is strongly opposed to surveillance when it happens in in China but not in the US. Tik-Tok is bad for the US but Meta is not? Big Tech is against military-civilian dual-use technologies in China but has no issues with bidding on billion-dollar Pentagon contracts. From Big Tech’s perspective, it is acceptable for law enforcement agencies to use its software for surveillance of Muslims and Blacks in the US but it is definitely not okay for China to keep tabs on the minority Uighur population."

Roger Marshall for Deccan Herald